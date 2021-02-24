Furry stoat enjoys itself on trampoline, leaves netizens gushing. Watch

Videos showing wild animals having fun around certain objects made by humans is a treat to watch. Their confused yet adorable expression and happiness can clearly be seen in the clips. This video of a stoat, a member of the weasel family, trying out a trampoline is an adorable addition to that category. The clip may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

“Just a stoat on a trampoline,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The 20-second-long clip shows the furry creature jumping and scurrying on a trampoline.

Take a look at the share:

Shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered over 6,300 upvote and tons of comments. People found the clip to be extremely cute and an entertaining watch. Many pointed out how the stoat was just doing zoomies on the trampoline. Others tried to voice the creature’s thoughts in a funny way.

“That last jump HAHAHA,” pointed out a Reddit user. “Bouncy-flippy-flop. Stoat does the zoomies,” gushed another. “Wiggly boi be vibin’,” commented a third.

What do you think of this clip?