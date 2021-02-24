IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Furry stoat enjoys itself on trampoline, leaves netizens gushing. Watch
The image shows a stoat, a member of the weasel family.(Reddit/Made Me Smile)
The image shows a stoat, a member of the weasel family.(Reddit/Made Me Smile)
trending

Furry stoat enjoys itself on trampoline, leaves netizens gushing. Watch

  • “Wiggly boi be vibin’,” commented a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:43 AM IST

Videos showing wild animals having fun around certain objects made by humans is a treat to watch. Their confused yet adorable expression and happiness can clearly be seen in the clips. This video of a stoat, a member of the weasel family, trying out a trampoline is an adorable addition to that category. The clip may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

“Just a stoat on a trampoline,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The 20-second-long clip shows the furry creature jumping and scurrying on a trampoline.

Take a look at the share:

Just a stoat on a trampoline from r/MadeMeSmile

Shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered over 6,300 upvote and tons of comments. People found the clip to be extremely cute and an entertaining watch. Many pointed out how the stoat was just doing zoomies on the trampoline. Others tried to voice the creature’s thoughts in a funny way.

“That last jump HAHAHA,” pointed out a Reddit user. “Bouncy-flippy-flop. Stoat does the zoomies,” gushed another. “Wiggly boi be vibin’,” commented a third.

What do you think of this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit cute video
Close
The image shows a stoat, a member of the weasel family.(Reddit/Made Me Smile)
The image shows a stoat, a member of the weasel family.(Reddit/Made Me Smile)
trending

Furry stoat enjoys itself on trampoline, leaves netizens gushing. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • “Wiggly boi be vibin’,” commented a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several videos of the crocodile have gone viral in the past(Twitter/@navimumbaicity)
Several videos of the crocodile have gone viral in the past(Twitter/@navimumbaicity)
trending

Crocodile roaming in Navi Mumbai sewers finally rescued, will be relocated later

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The reptile, measuring 6.43 feet and weighing 35.4 kg, had been roaming in sewers and creeks of Navi Mumbai for many years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“A mask saves a lot more than just your money!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
“A mask saves a lot more than just your money!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
trending

Fine? Fine! Mumbai Police’s post on compulsory mask wearing impresses netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:49 PM IST
People appreciated the department’s creative way to spread awareness about masks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With just some vinegar, conditioner and water, the hack may leave you amazed.(Instagram/@mama_mila_au)
With just some vinegar, conditioner and water, the hack may leave you amazed.(Instagram/@mama_mila_au)
trending

Too lazy to iron clothes? This game changer hack may just save you. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The video features a ‘magic potion’ that helps to smoothen out the wrinkles of cotton-blend clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cop saving the woman.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows the cop saving the woman.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Alert cop saves woman from being crushed under train at Lucknow. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The cop named Vinita Kumari, who saved the woman, is now being hailed as hero.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows The Royal Gold Biryani with 23 karat edible Gold.(Instagram/ bombayborough_uae)
The image shows The Royal Gold Biryani with 23 karat edible Gold.(Instagram/ bombayborough_uae)
trending

Take your taste buds for a joyride with this 23 karat gold biryani in Dubai

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:06 PM IST
The share goes on to describe all the different types of kebabs, koftas, exquisite sauces, curries, and raitas served alongside the biryani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nenuah, a 19-year-old Bornean Orangutan, lies during a final health check before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia,(via REUTERS)
Nenuah, a 19-year-old Bornean Orangutan, lies during a final health check before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia,(via REUTERS)
trending

10 critically-endangered orangutans released into the wild in Indonesia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:45 PM IST
In total, five males, a mother with two babies, and two other females were released with assistance from Indonesian conservation agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (AP)
In this photo provided by Project Jonah, rescuers work to save pilot whales beached at Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Department of Conservation reported that a pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales had beached themselves on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island that has been the site of many previous whale strandings. (AP)
trending

28 stranded whales refloated by volunteers in New Zealand

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Up to 200 volunteers helped keep the whales healthy and calm while they were beached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 680-metre-long road has been constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College.(ANI)
A 680-metre-long road has been constructed using plastic waste, near Women's College.(ANI)
trending

Road made with non-recyclable plastic waste inaugurated in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Agartala Municipal Corporation almost generates 19 tonnes of plastic daily and such initiatives are expected to help the authority in better managing the plastic waste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shared all sorts of comments about the menu (representational image).(Unsplash)
People shared all sorts of comments about the menu (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Pune eatery's oddly specific list for customers leaves people giggling hard

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The picture of the menu shows a long list of things which the visitors are not allowed to do while visiting the place
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Disha Patani's pet dog named Goku.(Instagram/@dishapatani)
The image shows Disha Patani's pet dog named Goku.(Instagram/@dishapatani)
trending

Disha Patani shares sweet sun-kissed picture of her dog Goku. People love it

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:56 PM IST
The candid snap features the pet as he looks away from the camera. The innocent face of Patani's furry friend is truly dripping love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows online streamer Hayli Baez with her husband.(Twitter/@HayliNic)
The image shows online streamer Hayli Baez with her husband.(Twitter/@HayliNic)
trending

She uses scratch card to say ‘I’m pregnant’, husband’s reaction is pure joy

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:27 PM IST
“Every girl deserves this kind of reaction in their life,” online streamer Hayli Baez wrote while sharing the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the 'miracle pup' named Skipper.(Facebook/@NeelVeterinaryHospital)
The image shows the 'miracle pup' named Skipper.(Facebook/@NeelVeterinaryHospital)
trending

‘Miracle pup’ born with 6 legs beats the odds, survives. Here’s her story

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Skipper the 'miracle pup' has 1 head and chest cavity but 2 pelvic regions, 2 lower urinary tracts, 2 reproductive systems, 2 tails and 6 legs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's dog named Flash.(Instagram/@riteishd)
The image shows Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's dog named Flash.(Instagram/@riteishd)
trending

Riteish Deshmukh shares video of his dog Flash’s birthday ‘pawri’. It’s adorable

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:03 AM IST
"Happy Birthday Son #Flash," Riteish Deshmukh wrote while sharing the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at "The Scream" at the National Gallery in Oslo.(AP)
People look at "The Scream" at the National Gallery in Oslo.(AP)
trending

Norway museum says Edvard Munch wrote hidden ‘madman’ message on The Scream

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The painting which shows a waif-like figure cradling its head in its hands with its mouth agape, has become a global icon for the expression of human anxiety. The sentence — “can only have been painted by a madman” — was scribbled in the top left-hand corner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP