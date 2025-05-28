Fury in Quebec as Indian students protest mandatory French exam for degree

Indian students in Quebec, Canada have triggered backlash after protesting against compulsory French language exams which they must pass in order to get their degree. In a widely circulated video, the students – with their faces blurred – protested against being forced to take French exams in order to get their degree and a post-graduation work permit. Indian students in Quebec, Canada protest compulsory French exams(Instagram/@frenchwithfairness)

The video, shared on the ‘French With Fairness’ Instagram page, has not gone over well with locals. Many angry Quebecers (or Québécois, in French) asked the international students to go back to India if they could not learn the language of the country.

What is the official language of Canada?

Canada has two official languages - English and French.

Why and where is French spoken in Canada?

French in Canada is most widely spoken in Quebec. Quebec is a province in eastern Canada known for its rich French heritage and distinct cultural identity. It was colonised by the French in the early 17th century and – despite coming under British control later on – Quebec maintained its French language and civil law traditions.

Why are Indian students protesting against French exams in Quebec?

Indian students in Montreal, the largest city in Quebec, have shared several videos claiming they are being unfairly forced to take French exams. Failing to pass these exams will result in the students not receiving their degrees.

The students claim their fight is not with being forced to learn French, but with the fear and uncertainty caused by Bill 96.

What is Bill 96?

Bill 96 is a law passed in Quebec in 2022 that strengthens the use of the French language in the province. It amends Quebec's Charter of the French Language to reinforce French as the official and common language in areas like education, business, public services, and the workplace.

What do Indian students say?

In a widely-circulated video, Indian students in Quebec said their colleges in Montreal are forcing them to pass French exams before they get their degree. The same rule does not seem to apply to students at McGill and Concordia - both universities in Montreal, Quebec.

“We are being forced. Students from across our college are speaking out — Not against the French language, but against the pressure, fear, and uncertainty caused by Bill 96,” they wrote on Instagram. “We’re here to study our programs. But now we’re told: No French, No Degree.”

“We are not refusing to learn French. We are demanding time, support, and most importantly… FAIRNESS,” the protesting students clarified.

How did the internet react to their demands?

The comments on the video were overwhelmingly negative.

“They literally picked Montreal which is a part of the AUTONOMOUS province of Canada, Quebec where French is the official language. If the students can't even communicate in the official language, what's the point of giving them PGWP?” wrote one Instagram user. PGWP means the post graduate work permit necessary for international students to gain Canadian work experience.

“If you come to Quebec, Learn French. It's simple,” another said.

“Do you go to England and expect them to not ask you to speak English? First step before becoming an international student is to look up the place you’re going to, whether it’s the culture, the cost of life or the language,” a user added.

“Go back to India if you don’t want to learn French, this is the language & culture here, nobody owes you compromise because you don’t want to put the work in to learn the language,” one Instagram user said.