Dog channels festive mood, dresses up in traditional attire for Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: A viral video of Sheru, a stray dog dressed festively, is capturing hearts online. The happy moment will leave you smiling.
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and social media has been buzzing with various content, but one video is particularly stealing the spotlight. This heartwarming clip featuring a stray dog named Sheru, dressed for the occasion, has gone viral for all the right reasons. Sheru, who resides with the Shree Sai Seva Mitra Mandal of Bandra East, was seen participating in the Ganpati Agaman, 2024 celebrations.
The video, shared on Instagram by photographer Ayush Dixit, has garnered over 9 lakh views. Ayush captioned the post, “Sheru living his best life with @shree_sai_seva_mitra_mandal_ of Bandra East, as they welcome Ganpati Bappa to their home. Ganpati Agaman, 2024.”
In the heartwarming video, Sheru is seen joyfully walking alongside the Shree Sai Seva Mitra Mandal, as they bring Lord Ganpati home, fully embracing the festive spirit. The dog, adorned in vibrant attire, seemed to have captured the essence of the festival, showcasing the deep connection between animals and humans during religious celebrations.
Watch the video here:
Here's how the Internet reacted to the heartwarming clip:
The video has been flooded with comments from delighted viewers. Riya Mehta expressed her joy, saying, “Sheru is a celebrity now! This is what festivals are all about—love and inclusivity.” Another user, Anil Pandey, commented, “This is so heartwarming. Sheru is clearly the star of the mandal!”
Satish Kudatar added a light-hearted touch, writing, “Every mandal has that one dog who is almost the adhyaksha (president) of that mandal!” Similarly, Maya Shah posted, “This is the best thing I’ve seen this Ganesh Chaturthi. Sheru is living his best life.” Neha Jain chimed in, “Sheru deserves all the love and fame. What a beautiful moment!” Lastly, Rohan Deshmukh said, “This video made my day! Festivals truly bring everyone together, even our furry friends.”
About Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 7 this year. The festival sees vibrant processions, colorful idols, and joyous festivities across the country, with Mumbai being one of the central hubs of devotion and celebration.