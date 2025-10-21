Gaza couple names newborn daughter ‘Singapore’ to thank charity that fed them through war

A Palestinian couple in Gaza has named their newborn daughter “Singapore” as a gesture of gratitude to a Singaporean charity that provided them with regular meals throughout the war. The baby was born on Oct 16 and is believed to be the first Palestinian child to carry the name. (Instagram/@loveaidsg)

According to a report by The Straits Times, the baby was born on October 16 and is believed to be the first Palestinian child to carry the name. Her father, Hamdan Hadad, works as a cook at a soup kitchen operated by Love Aid Singapore, which has been supplying cooked food to residents in northern and southern Gaza for nearly two years.

In a video shared on Instagram by the organisation’s founder, Singaporean activist Gilbert Goh, Hamdan said his wife had depended on the kitchen’s meals during her pregnancy at a time when food shortages and famine-like conditions had intensified. “I want to name her Singapore because I really love them,” he said while holding the infant.

Love Aid Singapore posted a photo of the baby’s birth certificate on Instagram, confirming the name. The charity said the gesture reflected “the extraordinary bond between aid workers and families who have relied on the kitchen for survival.” The NGO added that it wished the child good health and expressed hope that she would grow up in a “bright new world” with the possibility of a lasting ceasefire.

“We wish the new-born child good health and that a bright new world will welcome her soon with the prospect of a permanent ceasefire. Thank you Singaporeans for standing on the right side of humanity with me all this while. Love Aid Singapore - where humanity has no race, religion and border,” the caption read.

How did social media react?

The naming has sparked emotional reactions on social media, with many users calling it a rare moment of hope amid ongoing hardship in the territory.

“Not me crying in the morning. MasyaAllah! Ya Allah please protect little miss Singapore. And hopefully one day, when she’s much much older. She’ll be able to visit us. The whole country sending you love and hugs babygirl,” one user wrote.

“A Lioness is born!! Keep fighting, little one! May you be blessed with the bravery of a lioness, a protecting nature, gentleness and love for others,” commented another.

“this touched my heart. To know that our small nation’s efforts reached and moved a Palestinian father this deeply… truly, kindness never goes unnoticed,” wrote a third user.