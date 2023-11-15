German footballer Thomas Müller wishes the Indian Cricket team 'good luck' ahead of semi-finals. Watch

Thomas Müller, a footballer with FC Bayern Munich took to X to extend his wishes for Team India ahead of the ICC World Cup semi-finals. In a video he shared, he can be seen donning Team India's jersey. He also sends them a special message. Thomas Müller wearing Indian cricket team's jersey. (X/@esmuellert_)

"Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup," wrote Müller in the caption of the post.

The video shows him unboxing the jersey and wearing it. He can also be heard saying, "Thank you Team India for the shirt and good luck at the World Cup." As he wears the shirt, he says, "Oh, it's a pleasure. I will try to play cricket in my garden."

Watch the video of Thomas Müller here:

This post was shared on November 13. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 3.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "This is why Thomas Müller is the greatest player of all time."

A second shared, "You're looking good in Team India's jersey, Thomas."

A third said, "Thank you for supporting India @esmuellert_

I was fortunate enough to be in Berlin in 2014 when Germany won the Football World Cup. Hopefully, we will come close to the celebration after our World Cup win."

"Wow. Indian Cricket Team and Virat Kohli are the global stars and icons. This is awesome," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "You look really good in the Indian jersey."

