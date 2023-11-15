close_game
close_game
News / Trending / German footballer Thomas Müller wishes the Indian Cricket team 'good luck' ahead of semi-finals. Watch

German footballer Thomas Müller wishes the Indian Cricket team 'good luck' ahead of semi-finals. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 15, 2023 12:06 PM IST

Thomas Müller shared a video on X where he wishes the best for Team India for the ICC World Cup semi-finals.

Thomas Müller, a footballer with FC Bayern Munich took to X to extend his wishes for Team India ahead of the ICC World Cup semi-finals. In a video he shared, he can be seen donning Team India's jersey. He also sends them a special message.

Thomas Müller wearing Indian cricket team's jersey. (X/@esmuellert_)
Thomas Müller wearing Indian cricket team's jersey. (X/@esmuellert_)

"Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup," wrote Müller in the caption of the post.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video shows him unboxing the jersey and wearing it. He can also be heard saying, "Thank you Team India for the shirt and good luck at the World Cup." As he wears the shirt, he says, "Oh, it's a pleasure. I will try to play cricket in my garden."

Watch the video of Thomas Müller here:

This post was shared on November 13. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 3.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "This is why Thomas Müller is the greatest player of all time."

A second shared, "You're looking good in Team India's jersey, Thomas."

A third said, "Thank you for supporting India @esmuellert_

I was fortunate enough to be in Berlin in 2014 when Germany won the Football World Cup. Hopefully, we will come close to the celebration after our World Cup win."

"Wow. Indian Cricket Team and Virat Kohli are the global stars and icons. This is awesome," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "You look really good in the Indian jersey."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out