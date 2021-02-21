German rock band turns van into club, stages gig for one fan at a time
German two-piece rock band Milliarden have turned a van into a club where they stage gigs for one fan at a time as a way of reaching music-lovers during the pandemic.
Separated by a plastic sheet, Milliarden, which translates as Billions, treat fans to acoustic versions of their songs, recreating a club atmosphere with lighting effects, posters and plastic roses.
Large cultural events, including concerts, have become virtually impossible in Germany due to the pandemic.
"The fact that we have the club with us, that we are the club owners, so to speak, is something we use to get to the people who are not so close to this, to this cultural landscape, who are not in the big cities," band member Ben Hartmann said.
"We actually went to the villages and stopped in front of people's houses and played for them. A crisis like this one brings so many opportunities that you only recognise once you do stuff. You just have to do it."
Milliarden this month released their third studio album, "Schuldig" ("Guilty"). Fans can win tickets for the exclusive shows via social media.
"I think it's so nice that it works like this and that people respect it and accept it like that and get so emotionally connected to us here on this van. I think that is a gift," said Johannes Aue, in charge of keyboards and clapping.
"And that's why it is awesome that we were able to pull it off without thinking how we could earn money with it. Because we are in an immense debt with our fans."
"I'm just happy. Just happy. It was so nice ... It was so great, it was really great," said fan Nadine Spichal, exiting the van parked outside a Berlin nightclub.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rage room' in Brazil’s Sao Paulo helps people to vent their anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivek Oberoi features in Mumbai Police’s ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German rock band turns van into club, stages gig for one fan at a time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hilarious to awful: Titanic's alternate ending video goes viral, people react
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Let’s go’: Video shows sweet interaction between keeper and elephant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Staff goes out of their way to retrieve man’s wedding ring from rubbish pile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feeding time for seven adorable cats documented in this wonderful video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Owl stuck in pit toilet vent rescued. Flies away after regaining strength
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wants to help these two brothers to get training in music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mischievous cat Tiger shamelessly chomps on pancakes during online sermon. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Excited tiny piglet befriends very calm doggo on their first meeting. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boy says love you to his younger brother, little kid’s reaction is pure joy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox