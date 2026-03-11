‘Get to office by 9:30 am, leave by 2:30 pm’: Man details 5-hour shifts at ₹1.1 crore family business
The Reddit user shared that his family owns educational centres and is planning to expand the business.
A Reddit user has sparked envy and curiosity after detailing a "dream" work-life balance while managing his family business. Working just five hours a day, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, the man revealed that the business generates an impressive ₹1.1 crore annually. With his daily tasks finished by early afternoon, he shared that his commute takes just five minutes.
The man wrote, “Recently, I started helping my father run our family business. I get to the office by 9:30 AM and leave by 2:30 PM. My father does the exact same, and that’s it—our work for the day is completely done. After 2:30 PM, I am completely free to do whatever I want. I spend my time meeting friends, going out for evening drives, or eating out with my family.”
He added, “Currently, the business is generating about ₹1.10 Cr per year. We collect about ₹4-4.5 lacs each month, which we use to pay salaries and cover other operating expenses. The remaining ₹60-70 lacs is collected once a year, which we basically treat as our yearly savings.” In the following lines, he explained his future roadmap.
“Honestly, the schedule I have right now feels incredibly freeing. And the best part my distance to work is hardly 5 minutes drive.”
How did Reddit users react?
An individual posted, “5 hours a day and still making a high income. Who wouldn’t want that?” Another added, “Having a family business is definitely a cheat code.”
A third asked, “What business are you into, if you don’t mind me asking OP?” The OP responded, “Education,” adding that the company owns educational centres. A fourth expressed, “Luckiest of the lot, you are gentlemen. We all work our asses off for 10 to 12 hrs a day and may or may not reach that amount ever. So enjoy life and share some with the underprivileged when you can.”
A fifth wrote, “The whole work-life balance is subjective. I work 12+ hours on my business days and have the flexibility to take leave or time out when needed. Some days I may have to miss family events and friends' parties, and I'm okay with it. I don’t mind being in the hustle culture; that’s the kind of work-life balance I'm used to. I am in my 20s, so I see that could change with new additions to the family, and I know someone in his 50s, who puts in 18 hrs a day on his business, and that’s what drives him.”
