‘Get to office by 9:30 am, leave by 2:30 pm’: Man details 5-hour shifts at ₹1.1 crore family business

A Reddit user has sparked envy and curiosity after detailing a "dream" work-life balance while managing his family business. Working just five hours a day, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, the man revealed that the business generates an impressive ₹1.1 crore annually. With his daily tasks finished by early afternoon, he shared that his commute takes just five minutes. The man posted on Reddit that this setting works best for him. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

The man wrote, “Recently, I started helping my father run our family business. I get to the office by 9:30 AM and leave by 2:30 PM. My father does the exact same, and that’s it—our work for the day is completely done. After 2:30 PM, I am completely free to do whatever I want. I spend my time meeting friends, going out for evening drives, or eating out with my family.”

He added, “Currently, the business is generating about ₹1.10 Cr per year. We collect about ₹4-4.5 lacs each month, which we use to pay salaries and cover other operating expenses. The remaining ₹60-70 lacs is collected once a year, which we basically treat as our yearly savings.” In the following lines, he explained his future roadmap.

“Honestly, the schedule I have right now feels incredibly freeing. And the best part my distance to work is hardly 5 minutes drive.”