Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s ‘new favorite pastime’ is entertaining to watch

Are you someone who loves seeing panda videos? Then there is a possibility that you are aware that the giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji who nothing short of an Internet celebrity. In case you are not aware of this little bundle of joy, allow us to explain. Smithsonian’s National Zoo in 2019 welcomed the tiny animal. The zoo, since then, has been sharing various videos capturing the antics of the little one. The videos of this little nugget never fail to leave one with a smile and chances are this latest one shared on Instagram will have the same effect on you too. The video showcases the ‘new favorite pastime’ of the cub and it is entertaining to watch.

“Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji may have found a new favorite pastime. While keepers were cleaning the outdoor patio September 16, our curious cub jumped in the hose spray and had a splashing good time!” the zoo wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The post, since being shared about 14 hours ago, has gathered more than 85,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“The mom like ‘oh please child it’s just water’,” wrote an Instagram user. “He is adorable! So carefree and loving life!” shared another. “So adorable,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

