Girl and her pet Pitbull glued to screens amuses people. Watch adorable viral video

A heartwarming video that has captured the internet's attention features a young girl and her beloved pet Pitbull watching something on a small tablet-like device. The video has gone viral after it was shared on social media by a user with the handle @Yoda4ever. The X page reveals that the girl's parents had gotten her a dog in an effort to reduce her screen time. However, the video shows both the girl and her dog completely engrossed in the digital content, seemingly addicted to the screen. The video is a testament to the special bond between humans and their pets and has warmed the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. Snapshot of the girl with her pet dog.

"They got her a dog, thinking it would help her give up the internet. Now both are addicted," wrote @Yoda4ever in the caption of the post. The clip shows the girl and the dog lying on the floor and looking at the tablet. As they both are engrossed on the screen, the girl can even be seen laughing at one point. The short yet adorable video might make you say aww. (Also Read: Mumbai woman’s pet dogs gave emotional support to her grieving mother. Here’s how)

This post was shared on May 3. Since being posted, it has gained close to three million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

An individual wrote, "Please give the children a real childhood experience without too much screens. If they don’t learn to enjoy real life as children, will they ever?"

A second said, "Introducing a pet into someone’s life with the hope of helping them reduce their internet usage is a well-intentioned idea, but it’s essential to recognize that addressing internet addiction often requires more comprehensive strategies and support."

"Loved when the dog imitates the girl and came closer to her, when the girl looked at the dog and slightly change her position," commented a third.