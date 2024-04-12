Mumbai woman’s pet dogs gave emotional support to her grieving mother. Here’s how

A woman residing in Mumbai took to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartwarming story of how her two pet dogs played a significant role in helping her mother cope with a tragic loss. After the death of her father, the woman’s mother was undergoing a phase of grief, and she was finding it difficult to communicate with her. According to the woman, one of the dogs helped her bridge the communication gap between her and her mother, while the other one taught them “how to live in the moment”. X user Whyshalleee's mother with pet dogs Bailey and Muffin. (X/@Whyshalleee)

X user Whyshallee shared that her mother is a trained gynaecologist with over three decades of private practice. When her father fell ill, her mother became his ‘primary cancer caregiver’ for ten years. Sadly, after her father passed away, she was left “distraught”.

She added that she and her mother used to go through silent days in their small apartment. “My mom was grieving and I didn’t know how to reach out to her. Plus, survivor guilt kicks you in the gut,” she further wrote.

She also shared that her pet dog, Bailey, is the “rock” of the family.

“B brought light into our lives. He made us communicate, though in those early days, most of our communication was worrying about him. We began talking again, little by little. My mom laughed for the first time in 4 months after my dad’s death when B destroyed a remote,” she continued.

Whyshallee further shared how Muffin became the “light of their lives”, stating that the dog taught them “how to live in the moment”.

“They taught us to be happy again. We’re blessed to have them,” she concluded.

The heartwarming story was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since then collected more than two lakh views, numerous likes and reposts. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this story here:

“Hugs, what a beautiful read,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “What a wonderful real heartwarming story. Dogs are amazing & in my opinion better than humans in providing comfort & uplifting spirits. May all of you continue to be happy.”

“Such a heartwarming story. God bless you all,” expressed a third.

A fourth added, “So so beautiful. Lots of love to all of you.”

“I open X (formerly Twitter) to see posts like these,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “We are programmed to live with animals.”