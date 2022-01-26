Girl cries at first cheer competition, crowd cheers as she starts dancing. Watch

The videos that show people being kind to others without the need for any reciprocation or reason, are always heartwarming to watch. This video that was originally posted on TikTok and later on Instagram, shows how a crowd was very thoughtful towards a little girl and her mental health. The situation arose as she was at her first cheer competition and felt anxious about performing.

The video was recorded by her mother and viewers can hear her cheering on her daughter. But the little girl has a tough time trying to keep her tears in and hold back till she can perform. The crowd takes note of this and begins to cheer her on even harder. The Brave little girl hears them and slowly begins to calm down and gather herself.

By the end of the video, she can be seen leading the group in a cheer routine. The video is complete with the caption, “I'm so proud of how brave my baby girl is. She loves cheer so much and pushed through those nerves.”

The heartwarming video was posted on Instagram on December 20. So far it has garnered more than 1,000 likes and several reshares that have gone viral. It has also received many appreciative comments from Instagram users.

“I've just bumped into this video. You're an awesome, tough girl, we're all proud of you! Greetings from Mexico,” posted an individual. “I teared up. So proud of her for pushing through. Shout out to the crowd for making her feel okay as well,” commented another. “Omg this got me so emotional. She's such a strong girl!” posted a third. “This kid is going places! What a leader,” complimented a fourth.

