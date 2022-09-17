Girl sheds tears of happiness when she meets her brother after three weeks. Watch

A video of a sweet interaction between a sister and her elder brother is leaving people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the video shows how the little one reacts to meeting her brother after three weeks. There is a chance that the video will make you want to call your sibling to tell them how much you love them.

Instagram user Stephanie posted the video on her Instagram page. “Life, it flies by so quickly! Sometimes it’s hard to remember that I will have a 20 year old this year. I treasure these moments where he is still living here. He was gone for 3 weeks and that was just too much for her little heart to take!!” she posted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 23.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several likes, including one from singer Neha Kakkar. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“This is exactly me and my older brother,when he was a student in another city. Now I'm 34 and he is 45, and I do love him,” posted an Instagram user. “This has me sobbing,” commented another. “What a beautiful moment,” shared a third. “I’m also crying,” wrote a fourth. Many shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.