Golden Retriever dog has puppy pictures recreated in the cutest way ever. Watch

If you are somebody who loves dogs then you are possibly a fan of Golden Retriever doggos who are some of the most adorable and cutest of pooches in existence. And it is not just us, but the Internet also agrees as one such video of a Golden Retriever dog has been going massively viral on Instagram - owing to the cutest of reasons. The video opens to show and explain through a text insert that the human of this particular Golden Retriever dog has decided to recreate some of the pictures that were taken of it while it was still a puppy.

This video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to this adorable Golden Retriever dog named Lady. This Instagram page goes by the name Lady and the Blues and has over 2.75 lakh followers on it who look forward to daily videos and photos of this dog's antics and whatabouteries. The bio of this dog also specifies that it might just be the grumpiest Golden Retriever dog that one could have possibly seen.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 2, this video has over 7.68 lakh likes on it so far.

“The watermelon ones are my favourite,” commented an Instagram user. “The teefers at the end!” posted another. “You can't take a bad picture,” shared a third.