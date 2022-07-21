Golden retriever finds a sweet way to cheer up his dog buddy. Watch

The videos showing sweet bond of friendship between dogs are always lovely to watch. Just like this clip which showcases such a moment between two furry friends. This is a video which is spreading smiles among people. There is a possibility it may make you happy too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to a golden retriever named Chili. “Paw to the face is when you know it’s true,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show two dogs lying side by side. While one of them is Chili, the other pooch is called Waffles. The golden retriever is seen gently putting its paw on the other dog’s head.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted three \days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.7 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also gathered over 5,300 likes. The video has prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“Such a sweet love scene,” commented an Instagram user. “Chili is always here to brighten the day,” expressed another. “So gorgeous,” commented a third. “I think you did a great job of cheering up,” wrote a fourth.