Golden Retriever 'promises' to behave well on walks. Watch what he does instead

Having pets is quite a delightful experience as one gets to see their day-to-day antics and sweet behaviours up close. And taking them on walks is definitely one of the most precious experiences one can have as a pet parent. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral shows how a Golden Retriever dog ‘promises’ to its mother that it will behave itself while it is going outside for a walk. But of course, being the fun-loving munchkin that is, it ends up rolling in any given pile of sand that it comes across. This video has struck a chord with netizens and many have been able to relate to this as well.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this particular Golden Retriever dog named Champ. It has over 800 followers on it so far and the numbers are only going up. There is a chance that this video will not only make you laugh out loud but also make you want to keep watching it on loop.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram four days ago, the video has gotten more than 43,500 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Good job, Champ." "What a cute, innocent look," another user adds. A third response shares, "Very good boy." Many others have taken to the comments section in order to flood it with various emojis like the one with a laughing face with tears in its eyes.