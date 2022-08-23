Golden Retriever reacts to its human getting engaged, gets zoomies on beach

Most people consider dogs an inseparable part of their families as they not only take part in their happy and joyous moments but also share their sadness and grief. And a video that has surfaced on social media is a case in point. The now-viral video captures how a Golden Retriever dog reacted when his human got engaged. The video is a pure delight to watch and may leave you smiling from ear to ear.

The video, reshared by an Insta page that uses the username dogsofinstagram, is credited to an Instagram user Madison who is a nutrition coach. "Sonny responding appropriately to his humans getting engaged," read the caption shared along with the video with several hashtags, including #dogzoomies and #beachzoomies. The video opens with a text that says, "She thought we were taking a photo. " It then progresses to show a man going down on his knee to propose to a woman. The woman's dog, who was witnessing the beautiful moment, couldn't control its excitement and started running to and fro on the beach.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being reshared on August 22, the video has received more than a million views and several comments from individuals and Instagram pages dedicated to dogs.

"Absolutely stealing the show," read a comment from an Insta page dedicated to a Mini Dachshund dog named Bruno. Another response from a therapy dog named Charlie read, "How pricelsss! Somspeciao and even Sonny knew that! Congratulations! Love your Georgia Buddy and friend, Charlie." "This is so adorable! Congratulations!" read a comment from a third Insta page dedicated to the dog named Bentley.

"So beautiful, what a sweet proposal, and of course Sunny was adorable," wrote an Instagram user. Another expressed, "That so beautiful and sweet!" "Congratulations. All the best. God bless," posted a third.