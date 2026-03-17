'Good but ultra expensive': Internet reacts as Hard Rock Cafe shuts iconic St Mark's Road outlet, 9 others

Florida-based Hard Rock International announced that it has terminated franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd, resulting in the closure of 10 outlets across India. The move has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. While some expressed their sadness over the news, critics argued that the chain had lost its edge. A picture of Hard Rock Cafe on St. Mark's Road, Bengaluru, captured in 2024. (Shakshi Jain/ HT Digital)

What did social media say? An individual claimed, “The cafe was good but local pubs gave tough competition to the Hard Rock cafe. Hard Rock Cafe was good but ultra expensive. Many local bars and cafes opened with same concept with way lesser price.” Another added, “Hard Rock cafe are overrated, overpriced, average food, surrounded by cheap Rock memorabilia.”

A third expressed, “Hard Rock Cafe was never meant to be just a place to eat, but a shared cultural experience around music. Indian franchise lived up to that idea partly in the beginning, but it drifted. Music became background, not identity. Rock was diluted into generic playlists. This was coming.” A fourth posted, “Looks like the super kewwwl IT crowd is more into EDM/hip hop/Punjabi music. Bangalore needs to bring back Sunday, College, and Freedom fests. Sad!. The Hard Rock Cafe on St Mark's Rd in Bangalore was iconic.”

A fifth wrote, “As a regular pub goer, I have never been to the Hard Rock Cafe… it's too expensive.”

Why did Hard Rock Cafe terminate the contract? Though the company announced its decision to part ways, it has not disclosed the reason for terminating the agreements.

Which locations are shutting? Reportedly, the decision impacted ten outlets across the country. They include Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

“Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India,” the company said in a statement. It clarified that this new shift will not impact the Hard Rock hotel in Goa.

“The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will remain open and is not connected to this operator.”

About Hard Rock Cafe: The Hard Rock Cafe was founded in 1971 by Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton. The core idea was to provide "American-style" comfort food in an environment that celebrated rock music. It is now a global chain of music-theme bar-restaurants, memorabilia shops, casinos, hotels and museums. The chain has franchises in over 70 countries.