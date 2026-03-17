'Good but ultra expensive': Internet reacts as Hard Rock Cafe shuts iconic St Mark's Road outlet, 9 others
Hard Rock Cafe shuts 10 India locations after ending its partnership with JSM Corporation. The brand’s hotel in Goa remains unaffected.
Florida-based Hard Rock International announced that it has terminated franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd, resulting in the closure of 10 outlets across India. The move has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. While some expressed their sadness over the news, critics argued that the chain had lost its edge.
What did social media say?
An individual claimed, “The cafe was good but local pubs gave tough competition to the Hard Rock cafe. Hard Rock Cafe was good but ultra expensive. Many local bars and cafes opened with same concept with way lesser price.” Another added, “Hard Rock cafe are overrated, overpriced, average food, surrounded by cheap Rock memorabilia.”
A third expressed, “Hard Rock Cafe was never meant to be just a place to eat, but a shared cultural experience around music. Indian franchise lived up to that idea partly in the beginning, but it drifted. Music became background, not identity. Rock was diluted into generic playlists. This was coming.” A fourth posted, “Looks like the super kewwwl IT crowd is more into EDM/hip hop/Punjabi music. Bangalore needs to bring back Sunday, College, and Freedom fests. Sad!. The Hard Rock Cafe on St Mark's Rd in Bangalore was iconic.”
A fifth wrote, “As a regular pub goer, I have never been to the Hard Rock Cafe… it's too expensive.”
Why did Hard Rock Cafe terminate the contract?
Though the company announced its decision to part ways, it has not disclosed the reason for terminating the agreements.
Which locations are shutting?
Reportedly, the decision impacted ten outlets across the country. They include Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.
“Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India,” the company said in a statement. It clarified that this new shift will not impact the Hard Rock hotel in Goa.
“The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will remain open and is not connected to this operator.”
About Hard Rock Cafe:
The Hard Rock Cafe was founded in 1971 by Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton. The core idea was to provide "American-style" comfort food in an environment that celebrated rock music. It is now a global chain of music-theme bar-restaurants, memorabilia shops, casinos, hotels and museums. The chain has franchises in over 70 countries.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More