 Goods train starts moving from J&amp;K to Punjab without a driver: Video | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Goods train starts moving from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab without a driver: Video

Goods train starts moving from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab without a driver: Video

ANI | | Edited by Arfa Javaid
Feb 25, 2024 05:41 PM IST

The goods train, which was at a halt in Jammu and Kashmir, started moving at a speed of 70-80 km/h due to a slope and reached Punjab.

A goods train was at a halt at Kathua station in Jammu and Kashmir. However, it suddenly started moving and reached Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district without a driver, where it was brought to a halt. The train covered more than 70 km without a driver and a video of the same has been going viral on the Internet. Many expressed relief that a serious tragedy has been averted.

Goods train that started moving from Jammu and Kashmir was brought to a halt in Punjab. (X/ANI)
Goods train that started moving from Jammu and Kashmir was brought to a halt in Punjab. (X/ANI)

Read| Woman's horrifying experience on overcrowded train goes viral. This is what happened

The goods train, comprising over 50 coaches, was moving at a speed of 70-80 km/h due to a slope towards Pathankot. No casualties or property damage were reported in the incident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi village in Mukerian City in Hoshiarpur. An inquiry into the matter has been started,” Divisional Traffic Manager Jammu Prateek Srivastava said.

ANI shared a video on X with the caption, “Hoshiarpur, Punjab: The freight train, which was at a halt at Kathua Station, was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian Punjab. The train had suddenly started running without the driver, due to a slope.”

Watch the video here:

The tweet was shared on February 25. It has since collected over 47,300 views. Additionally, many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet:

“Serious accident averted,” posted an individual.

Another added, “How did they manage to stop it?”

“The driver should be suspended,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On