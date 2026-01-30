Google employees capture jaw-dropping view of Alex Honnold climbing Taipei 101, Sundar Pichai shares rare office moment

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a striking behind the scenes glimpse of American climber Alex Honnold scaling Taiwan’s iconic skyscraper, Taipei 101, without ropes or safety equipment. Sundar Pichai shared how Google employees witnessed Alex Honnold’s rope free climb of Taipei 101 from their office. (Instagram/sundarpichai)

Taking to Instagram, Pichai posted photographs captured by Google employees from the company’s office on the 75th floor.

Captioning the post, Pichai wrote, “Last time I visited Taipei 101, I just took the elevator up, apparently theres a different route. A few photos from Googlers with the ultimate view of Alex Honnold’s free solo of Taipei 101 from our office on the 75th floor! Congrats Alex on an amazing achievement.”

Take a look here at the post: