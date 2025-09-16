Google Gemini paint your own figurine: Best prompts to quickly convert pictures into 3D figurines

AI-generated edits have become a huge craze online, with each new prompt sparking its own viral moment. Before the much-loved saree trend filled feeds with vintage Bollywood-style portraits, another creative wave had already taken hold, the 3D figurine trend. Google has rolled out Nano Banana, a feature that converts ordinary photos into 3D-style collectible figures.(@iamoyindrila/Instagram)

Google Gemini figurine trend saw users turning their pictures into ultra-realistic 3D collectible figures, styled like action-figure toys.

Just as the saree edits connected through nostalgia, the figurine trend touched people in its own way. It reminded some of childhood action figures, while for others it offered a fun chance to picture themselves as mini models.

How to make your own 3D model:

You can easily create your own action-figure style 3D model for free using Google AI Studio.

Step 1: Open Google AI Studio in your browser, click Try Gemini, and sign in with your Google account.

Step 2: From the right-hand menu, choose Nano Banana and accept the terms.

Step 3: Click the “+” icon near Run to upload any photo, whether it’s your selfie, your pet, or even a landscape.

Step 4: Paste the prompt into the chatbox, hit Run, and your image will instantly turn into an action-figure style 3D model.

Best prompts to try the trend:

Want to try the figurine trend yourself, but not sure where to start? The good news is that multiple prompts can help you achieve the 3D figurine look.

Prompt 1: A hyper-realistic cinematic scene featuring the uploaded person carefully painting their own figurine at a desk. The figurine is standing on a transparent acrylic display base, but its size is larger than usual, making it appear more prominent and almost half the height of the real person. Both the person and the figurine wear the same outfit, matching in detail. Around the desk, realistic painting tools, brushes, and hobby items are scattered, creating a creative workshop atmosphere. The figurine must look ultra-realistic with lifelike human skin tone, natural facial details, and premium PVC texture. Realistic indoor background, cinematic studio lighting, and sharp details.

Prompt 2: Design a detailed 1/6 scale figurine of the character from the uploaded photo in a semi-realistic style. Position the figure in a heroic stance atop a textured rocky base, accented with subtle moss and stone details to give it a collectible feel. Encase the figurine in a glass display with soft LED lighting that highlights the intricate sculpting and painted finishes. In the background, include a tidy shelf filled with other pop-culture collectibles and art books, evoking a professional studio setting. Place a premium collector’s box nearby, featuring dynamic, anime-inspired artwork of the character. Use dramatic yet balanced lighting to create shadows that enhance depth, while keeping the overall presentation sleek and polished, perfect for product photography.

With the right prompts, anyone can turn ordinary pictures into detailed 3D figurines, making the process fun, easy, and creative.