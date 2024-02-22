Gorgeous red-coloured deep sea creature with ‘sparkly rainbow lights’ will blow your mind

The enigmatic world of deep-sea creatures always captivates people. The images and videos of those creatures, shared on social media, evoke a sense of awe in netizens. Adding to that list is this video that shows an amazing creature from the deep sea. Red in colour with ‘sparkly rainbow lights’ all over its body, the creature is a bloody-belly comb jelly. The image shows a deep sea creature named bloody-belly comb jelly. (Instagram/@montereybayaquarium)

Monterey Bay Aquarium took to Instagram to share a video of the creature. “What’s not to love about the bloody-belly comb jelly? Its crimson colours and dazzling diffraction have us swooning all year long,” the aquarium wrote. They also attributed the credit for the video to researchers at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), a nonprofit oceanographic research center.

The video opens to show a gorgeous red-coloured bloody-belly comb jelly swimming around in the water. What is incredible about it is that it also has ‘sparkly rainbow lights’ on its body. In the video, experts also share more about the deep-sea creature.

When was the species bloody-belly comb jelly first discovered?

According to MBARI, scientists first discovered this creature about 20 years ago. Since then, remotely operated vehicles have been used to study this creature and understand more about it.

About the creature's colour and ‘rainbow lights’:

“Brilliant and seemingly glowing, the bloody-belly comb jelly comes in different shades of red but always has a blood-red stomach. The sparkling display on the outside comes from light diffracting and refracting off tiny transparent, hairlike cilia. These beat continuously, propelling the jelly through the water,” MBARI explained.

Take a look at this video of a bloody-belly comb jelly:

The video was shared six days ago. Since then, the video has collected more than 1.1 lakh views. The post has also accumulated nearly 7,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video of this incredible creature.

What did Instagram users say about this deep-sea creature?

“We want to know more about Bloody Belly Comb Jelly!” posted an Instagram user. “Being red so as not to be seen undersea. And a bunch of flashing lights for glamour,” added another. “Wow! Just found my new favourite jelly!” joined a third. “This is incredible,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video by writing “Wow”.

What are your thoughts on this video of the red-coloured bloody-belly comb jelly? Did the creature leave you mesmerised?