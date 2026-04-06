Government doctor reveals ₹1.3 lakh in-hand salary after 28 years of service: ‘I’m going to quit’

A Chennai government doctor’s March 2026 payslip has caught the attention of social media, but not for the right reason. With an in-hand amount of 1.3 lakh rupees after 28 years of service, the post has sparked curiosity, surprise, and plenty of discussions online. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

With an in-hand amount of 1.3 lakh rupees after 28 years of service, the post has sparked curiosity, surprise, and plenty of discussions online.

Dr Jaison Philip shared the payslip on X (formerly Twitter) along with a picture of the document, asking friends for suggestions.

The post quickly drew attention, with users reacting to the figure and debating whether it matched expectations for someone with nearly three decades of government service.

Salary sparks online debate: According to the post, the salary reflects 28 years of government service, showing decades of work in the public sector.

While some users commented on the long tenure, others raised questions about pay scales, pensions, and how government salaries evolve over a long career.

Others pointed out that after so many years, the net amount seemed lower than expected, especially when compared with private sector pay.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Doctor considers quitting: Dr Jaison Philip, replying to a comment on his post, said he plans to quit his government job and move to private practice. "Sir, that is what I am planning. Resigning & starting full time pvt practice," he wrote in response to an X user who suggested he start a private practice.

He reiterated his point about wanting to quit in a separate response, writing: “I am going to quit.”

One user suggested he could move abroad since experienced doctors are in high demand, but he noted he felt it was too late for that.

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