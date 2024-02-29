Grandad tutored kid in maths on video calls, it led to wonderful results. See mom's heartening post

Grandparents play a huge role in the lives of their grandchildren. This post shared on X highlights the special bond between a grandad and his grandson. It details how his influence on the child led to wonderful results years later. The heartwarming post has struck a chord with many and gone viral. A picture of the grandad tutoring the child on a video call. (X/@gradydoctor)

X user Kimberly D. Manning shared the post about her son and her dad on X. She detailed in her post how her dad tutored her son in maths on video calls.

"My late father tutored my son 2x per week in math all the way from California — and always had on a Tuskegee shirt when he did," she wrote in her post. "His grandson is now a freshman at TU — and is strong in math to this day. NEVER underestimate the power of your influence — or intention," she added.

In her post, she also shared an old picture of her son sitting in front of a laptop while on a video call with his grandfather.

Manning shared the post on February 26 and it has collected over 29,000 views and more than 1,700 likes till now. The post moved many who took to the comments section to share their reaction to it.

"Most kids that do really well in school have strong parental involvement. I don't think I would have done well enough to graduate from high school or even go to college if not for my father's efforts, near failed 2nd grade. He tutored and we read daily through elementary school," wrote an individual.

"Inspiring story! What a great (and wise) dad you had. Never underestimate the joy of learning and using math. A universal language of love and hope for those who study and share it. Bonds made over math endure lifelong. He will always remember your dad," shared another.

"This is beautiful. I started remotely reading to my niece who lives in South Africa a few years back, and it’s been such a joy to see her reading progress! Thanks for sharing," wrote a third.

"One of the most beautiful pictures full of so much unsaid but demonstrated significance!" reacted a fourth.