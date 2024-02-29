 Grandad tutored kid in maths on video calls, it led to wonderful results | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Grandad tutored kid in maths on video calls, it led to wonderful results. See mom's heartening post

Grandad tutored kid in maths on video calls, it led to wonderful results. See mom's heartening post

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 29, 2024 07:01 AM IST

A woman shared a post on X about her dad tutoring her son in maths on video calls and how his influence on the child led to wonderful results years later.

Grandparents play a huge role in the lives of their grandchildren. This post shared on X highlights the special bond between a grandad and his grandson. It details how his influence on the child led to wonderful results years later. The heartwarming post has struck a chord with many and gone viral.

A picture of the grandad tutoring the child on a video call. (X/@gradydoctor)
A picture of the grandad tutoring the child on a video call. (X/@gradydoctor)

Read| College students surprise professor with a baby shower, her reaction is pure gold. Watch

X user Kimberly D. Manning shared the post about her son and her dad on X. She detailed in her post how her dad tutored her son in maths on video calls.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"My late father tutored my son 2x per week in math all the way from California — and always had on a Tuskegee shirt when he did," she wrote in her post. "His grandson is now a freshman at TU — and is strong in math to this day. NEVER underestimate the power of your influence — or intention," she added.

In her post, she also shared an old picture of her son sitting in front of a laptop while on a video call with his grandfather.

See the sweet post below:

Manning shared the post on February 26 and it has collected over 29,000 views and more than 1,700 likes till now. The post moved many who took to the comments section to share their reaction to it.

Also Read| Teacher rushes to break up a fight between students. Then this happens

Here's how X users reacted to the post:

"Most kids that do really well in school have strong parental involvement. I don't think I would have done well enough to graduate from high school or even go to college if not for my father's efforts, near failed 2nd grade. He tutored and we read daily through elementary school," wrote an individual.

"Inspiring story! What a great (and wise) dad you had. Never underestimate the joy of learning and using math. A universal language of love and hope for those who study and share it. Bonds made over math endure lifelong. He will always remember your dad," shared another.

"This is beautiful. I started remotely reading to my niece who lives in South Africa a few years back, and it’s been such a joy to see her reading progress! Thanks for sharing," wrote a third.

"One of the most beautiful pictures full of so much unsaid but demonstrated significance!" reacted a fourth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On