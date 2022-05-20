Grandma acts as stranger and walks past dog, he recognises her at once. Watch

Pets have a beautiful way to show their love for their humans - whether it is their pet parents or even pet grandparents. Thanks to social media, we often see some wonderful instances of dogs reacting excitedly upon meeting their grandparents. The videos usually show the doggos screaming with joy and even jumping all around. Well this video shows something similar but with a little twist.

The clip was posted on the dog’s own Instagram page ‘harukithemalamute’. The bio details that he’s named Haruki but you can call him Haru (Ha-Roo). He is an Alaskan Malamute who lives in San Francisco, US.

The video opens to show a dog named Haru out on a walk. The caption inserted on the video details that Haru loves his grandma. So she covered herself up and walked past him to see if he would recognise her.

As the video progresses, we see Haru walking ahead after his grandma walks past him. However, only seconds later, he realised who it was and turns around to meet her.

The video makes for a delightful watch. Take a look at it below:

Shared on May 10, the video has found a lot of love on Instagram collecting over 98,000 likes - and still counting. Several people posted comments about the sweet scene captured in the video.

“Wow he was like wait a dog on minute that’s my grandma,” reacted an individual. “Yep, he was like wait a second, I know that Hooman!” posted another. “Haru braincells be like, ‘Wait what? This hooman smell like my preferit hooman!’" joked a third. “That had to make her day,” wrote a fourth.

