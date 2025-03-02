Menu Explore
Graphic designer claims he joined a company with no women: ‘No drama, no politics’

BySanya Jain
Mar 02, 2025 11:18 AM IST

A graphic designer's claim of a drama-free workplace with all-male, 40+ colleagues sparked controversy on X. 

A Delhi-based graphic designer has started a sexism row after claiming that joining a company with no women employees and older colleagues has translated into no workplace drama. Anurag Maurya took to X on Friday to announce that he had landed a new job. He claimed that his new company had only men over the age of 40 and no women employees.

A post about working in an office with no women has sparked a sexism discussion online (Representational image)
A post about working in an office with no women has sparked a sexism discussion online (Representational image)

For Maurya, this meant “no drama” and “no politics.” For a section of the internet, however, his post reeked of sexism.

HT.com has reached out to Maurya and will update this story on receiving a response.

The divisive post

“Finally joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age. No drama, no politics. Apne kaam se kaam,” the graphic designer posted on X this Friday.

Maurya’s post came just days after he announced on X that he was looking for full-time graphic designer positions in Delhi. While several people congratulated the graphic designer for landing a new job, others contradicted his take on office drama.

One person said in the comments section that office politics is done mostly by employees over the age of 40.

“You are mistaken.. all male colleagues = office politics,” another said.

People were also offended by his implication that women lead to drama. “So, no women at home also to avoid drama?” asked one X user.

“Sir I was a part of a team of about 20 people with 6 ladies in it and all of us worked with the same grit and discipline. We cannot generalise in a team. You may be unlucky to not have team players previously. But believe me, working with ladies in your team is also important,” an X user named Pulkit countered.

Many, however, agreed with the graphic designer, if only in jest.

“You're in corporate haven,” a user posted, while another wrote: “I was in similar project few years ago and no politics or stress cool environment with oldies.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
