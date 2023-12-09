Groom breaks down in tears as friends surprise him with a filmy performance

A sweet video capturing the beautiful bond between a group of friends was posted on social media. The clip shows how a few men made a groom’s day extra special by arranging a surprise performance for him. Their act with a filmy twist will leave you smiling. The image shows the groom hugging his friend. (Instagram/@thedewdropproject)

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a wedding videography company called The Dewdrop Project by Inushi Singh. “She said yes, but I still need my boys!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the video, a man slowly enters the venue while saying a dialogue with a tune from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani playing in the background. Instantly upon hearing his voice, the groom stands up and tries to locate him. Meanwhile, the onlookers, including the bride, start cheering.

As the video progresses, the man and the groom embrace each other. The clip then goes on to show the groom's friends singing Tera Yaar Hun Main, with him wiping away his tears of happiness.

Take a look at this video of the groom and his friends:

The video was posted last month. Since then, it has gone viral and accumulated nearly 25.6 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to this video of a group of friends?

“She married the right guy. Look how beautifully he is expressing his feelings, lucky girl,” posted an Instagram user. “Men expressing themselves to each other. Utmost [Love emoji],” shared another. “Why is this reel two hours long,” expressed a third. “This is so wholesome,” commented a fourth. “Tears in my eyes,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.