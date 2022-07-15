Group dances to Sooraj Ki Bahoon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for this sweet reason

A video of a group dancing to Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to fulfil a special request from their friend has gone viral online. Shared on Instagram, the video is entertaining to watch. There is a chance that you will be tempted to watch it more than once.

The video is posted on the Instagram page flossnflaws. The bio describes that it is a page run by “4 dentists with different impressions trying to carve their way through life.” The video they shared has a sweet caption. “Our friend really wanted us to do a dance for her entrance so we decided to recreate the whole Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein dance for her,” they wrote and concluded the post with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 19, the video has gathered more than one 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. There were many who tagged others to show how much they love the clip. The post also received a reply from the bride.

“YOU GUYS MADE MY DAY 1000x BETTER,” the bride commented. “Cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “I want this too,” shared another. “I wish you were my friends,” expressed a third.

The song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein, from the 2011 romantic drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, was sung by D Cerejo, Clinton Cerejo and Loy Mendonsa. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics of this melodious number. The film featured multiple actors including Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin.