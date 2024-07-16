Gujarati family takes 73-year-old car on road trip from Ahmedabad to London. Watch

Most people dream of travelling to a relaxing beach vacation, a historical tour, or maybe a cross-country road trip—if they are feeling adventurous. But for this Gujarati family, wanderlust took an extraordinary turn. They travelled for 73 days in a 73-year-old car to cover 10,500 km. Where did they visit? They made a trip from Ahmedabad to London. In their 73-year-old car, a Gujarati family travelled from Ahmedabad to London in 73 days. (Instagram/@mylalpari)

The family completed their “emotional expedition” in 2023. However, their journey became a point of conversation among social media users after it was recently shared on an Instagram page.

“A Gujarati family took their 73-year-old car on a 13500 km road trip from Ahmedabad to London. In 2023, Daman Thakore and family embarked on an adventure of a lifetime: an adventure to get their 1950s MG YT Lal Pari to its home in London. They covered a total of 16 countries over a span of 2.5 months with the cost of the trip equivalent to that of a Mercedes,” reads the caption to the post. It also has a video that shows glimpses of the family’s journey in their car, fondly called “Lal Pari (Red Angel).”

The family, on a page dedicated to their journey, shared a post in October 2023 announcing their success story. “A very emotional expedition! 73 Days of madness, sweat and blood and 10500 kms! Lalpari, a 73-year-old car, made it in 73 days from India to the UK! The first Indians to do so in a vintage car! We are blessed. Thank you to each one of you who believed in us and supported us,” reads a part of the post.

How did social media users react?

Reminiscing about the bygone era, an Instagram user wrote, “1976 I drove with my parents from London to Sri Lanka, more people must enjoy such once in a lifetime exciting over the land trips.”

Another asked, “Were they able to do it because of the European passport?” A family member who undertook the journey replied, “No we all had Indian passports. We were able to do this because we dreamt it and dared to act on it, everything is possible if you start.”

While a third expressed, “I love this,” a fourth posted, “This is beautiful.”

