Gurugram man accuses analyst wife of filing false cases: ‘ 1.5 lakh maintenance, 1 crore compensation’

A Gurugram-based UX designer has opened up about his own ordeal in the wake of the uproar created by Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s suicide. In a series of LinkedIn posts, Alok Mittal accused his wife Mansi of harassment through false cases of dowry and domestic violence. Mittal claims that he and his wife started living separately after just six months of marriage. Despite this, Mansi is now demanding ₹1.5 lakh as maintenance per month and ₹1 crore as compensation. Alok Mittal claims his wife has filed false cases of dowry and domestic violence against him

A timeline of events

Alok Mittal married Mansi Aggarwal in May 2023 in Delhi. He lost his job soon after the wedding. Meanwhile, the couple realised that they were expecting their first child.

In one LinkedIn post, Mittal claims that his wife began pressuring him to look for a new job. “After a few days, I got to know that I was going to become a father, but my wife forced me to get a job as soon as possible anywhere in the world,” he wrote.

After five months of searching, Mittal found a job in Bengaluru. This was in November 2023. However, Mansi refused to move to Bengaluru to live with him, citing her pregnancy. She moved back to her parents’ home.

“She promised to join me later but refused when I came to Delhi in December 2023 to bring her back,” Mittal said.

Eventually, she and her parents grew increasingly aggressive towards Mittal. Mansi also began asking him to quit his job in Bengaluru. “Along with my 73-year-old mother, I faced threats and abuse,” he wrote, claiming that his wife has filed false cases against him in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Alok Mittal’s accusations against wife

In one LinkedIn post, Mittal claimed that his wife, Mansi Aggarwal, works as an analyst at Collegedunia and earns ₹80,000 per month. In spite of earning well, she is demanding a monthly maintenance of ₹1.5 lakh and ₹1 crore as compensation.

To make matters more complicated, they have a 10-month-old son. Mittal claims that his wife and her parents do not allow him to see his son.

“Knowing my son was my weakness, she began using him against me. Whenever I tried to video call to see my son, she declined, saying the child was asleep,” he said.

“If I miss to call her or visit her in Delhi her family accused me of abandoning her and my child. I requested her to join me in Bengaluru until I get a job in Delhi, even to which she denied.

“When she realized her manipulations were failing, she filed a false domestic violence case against me,” Mittal said.

The UX designer claims that despite demanding maintenance, his wife of 18 months has not filed for divorce because that would not play out in her favour. “It’s been 18 months since our marriage, and for the last 13 months, my wife has been living separately,” he said. “If she files for divorce, she’ll get it, and I’ll move on with my life. I’ll remarry, have kids, and build a happy future. She will get less money. Loss ho jayega fir to,” he claimed.

