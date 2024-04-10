Gutkha stains in metro cause outrage among netizens, people say 'fine them immediately'

While the government works toward keeping the cities, streets, and monuments clean of any litter, garbage, or stains, it seems like a few people can't get out of the habit of spoiling the infrastructure. Recently, a picture showing gutkha stains in a metro proves the same. X user Garga Chatterjee took to X to share a snapshot of the gutkha stain in the metro. Since being shared, it has caused outrage among people. Snapshot of the gutkha stains in metro. (X/@GargaC)

"Gutkhafication of Metro. Guess the state of origin of this criminal," wrote Chatterjee as he shared the image. The picture shows the stains all over the door of a metro, with also some litter lying on the ground. (Also Read: Condoms, gutkha, stones found in samosas supplied to Pune auto firm, case against 5)

This post was shared on April 9. Since being posted, it has gained close to four lakh views. The share also has more than 2,800 likes and various comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their anger and frustration with the tweet. (Also Read: Police constable caught while smuggling Gutkha suspended)

An individual wrote, "Government should start to fine Gutka companies for this crime! Actually, responsibility and civic sense begin from there."

A second said, "Guthkafication has its origin in Bihar. Gradually, it has spread to UP, Jharkhand, Odisha."

"Most likely a Bengalu, data shows it has one highest percentage of tobacco consumers," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Once I was travelling in Kerala govt bus. There were 3-4 northies chewing gutka. The conductor and some mallu passengers told them to get off the bus, or they had to pay 500rs if they spat it out while the bus was running. Poor guys sat for 30 minutes more in the bus with mouthfuls of gutka."

A fifth added, "Fine them immediately."

"@mygovindia, please put up a fine or a hefty penalty or make the person clean it. High time to introduce community service in our life, some way to teach civic sense and respect of public property," posted a sixth.