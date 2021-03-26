IND USA
The image is a screenshot from the video.(Reddit/@Ok-Cryptographer-319)
Gymnasts’ coordinated practice routine is oddly satisfying to watch

The video prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:41 AM IST

Videos showing gymnasts performing their routines are enough to leave one amazed. This Reddit video featuring two people doing such a routine is an apt example of that category. The sheer coordination and flexibility of the gymnasts may leave stunned.

The clip starts with a man and a woman practicing a routine. The clip shows how they slowly and steadily showcase some unbelievably tough moves with utter ease and precision.

“Gymnasts with satisfying control and coordination,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 24, the clip has garnered over 36,000 upvotes and tons of comments. While some were mesmerised to see the video, others took a more hilarious route while sharing their reactions.

“They make it seem so effortless even though they're working every single muscle and bone in their bodies,” pointed out a Reddit user. “I got cramps just thinking about that,” wrote another. “My two arms just broke by looking at it,” joked a third.

“I had to watch that bit four times to figure out how she did it. Still not convinced it's not magic. These two are smooth as silk,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

