Hack showing how to store leftover cake goes viral. Video wows people

The internet is filled with hack videos that are often wholeheartedly welcomed by netizens as they make their life a little bit easier. This video of a cake-storing hack perfectly fits that category. It shows a person using a container in an unusual way to store a large chunk of cake. Chances are, the viral way will leave you impressed too.

Twitter user Aram shared the video along with a caption that reads, “I am irrationally angry this never occurred to me.” The video opens to show a half-eaten cake kept on a table. Within moments, a person picks up the chunk and places it on the cover of a container. Then they go on to place the container upside down and store it in the same position inside a fridge.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated close to 7.9 million views. Additionally, the video has also received several likes and comments. From expressing their amazement at the hack to explaining that they were already aware of it, people posted different comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I just showed this to my partner and they were like ‘yeah?’ So apparently they've been letting me store my cake like a fool this entire time and I'm filing for divorce,” joked a Twitter user. “That’s sorcery,” joined another. “I would still instinctively turn the container right side up and ruin everything,” shared a third. “Wait, doesn't everyone do this?” asked a fourth. “I hate whoever posted this because now I feel dumb,” wrote a fifth.