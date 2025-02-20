Haldi ceremony in Agra Metro? Influencer discovers private party inside train coach

A social media influencer claimed that she discovered a Haldi ceremony taking place inside an Agra Metro train. In a viral video, influencer Divyata Upadhyay filmed what she called a Haldi ceremony taking place inside a coach of a Agra metro train. Influencer Divyata Upadhyay shared a viral video of a supposed Haldi ceremony in Agra Metro.(Instagram/approved_by_divyata)

In the video, which she shared on Instagram, Udpadhyay showed a cordoned off coach with a yellow sparkly curtain hanging at the entrance. It was unclear what was inside the coach, but Upadhyay claimed that a Haldi ceremony was being organised inside the train.

"Delhi Metro has crowds, we have haldi ceremonies. I was travelling in the Agra Metro and saw a Haldi function being organised inside the train. There were only a few passengers using the train so it seems like the authorities are renting out coaches for functions. But I have also heard that no eatables are allowed inside the train," she said in the video.

Take a look at the video here:

The influencer also pitched the idea to her followers saying that if they wanted to celebrate their birthdays or special events they should try out Agra Metro.

Uttar Pradesh Metro responds

After the video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation replied to the influencer's post and denied that a Haldi function was organised in the Metro.

"This is to inform that this wasn’t a Haldi Function, but a private Basant Panchmi themed party. Any kind of wedding festivities are not permitted inside Agra Metro. Any kind of misinformation is discouraged," it said.

A look at the UP Metro Rail authority's Instagram account, revealed photos of the private party inside the train. "Members of Beautiful Girls Club Agra celebrate ‘Basant Panchmi’ themed kitty in Agra Metro train; excited members take selfies and immerse themselves in colours of yellow," read the caption of the photos showing women dressed in yellow, wearing garlands and holding yellow balloons and kites.

In another post, the authority advertised the opportunity to hold similar events inside the train. "UPMRC is giving a special opportunity! Book now for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots and family get-togethers. Enjoy the celebration with Metro Coach and journey! So, plan your next special party at Metro!" it read.

