‘Half a house for half a million dollars’: Home crushed by tree goes up for sale

Friday, Sep 06, 2024
AP |
Sep 06, 2024 07:49 AM IST

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow, which was partially crushed by a tree earlier, is located in suburban Monrovia, northeast of Los Angeles.

Newly listed for sale in Southern California's notoriously pricey realty market: half a house for half a million dollars.

The picture shows the "half house", which is up for sale for nearly half a million dollars. (AP)
The one-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow in suburban Monrovia, northeast of Los Angeles, was crushed by a tree in May with two renters and two dogs inside. There were no injuries, but a fence and most of the roof were mangled.

Now what's left of the property — with missing walls, hanging wires and no ceilings — is for sale at $499,999.

Listing agent Kevin Wheeler quipped to the Los Angeles Times that it’s an “open-concept floor plan.”

About the house:

The listed size of 645 square feet (60 square meters) is based on measurements taken before the tree fell. Wheeler said the electricity is turned off, but the plumbing still works.

Monrovia regulations state that demolitions on properties more than 50 years old, which the house is, require a review. But since it was destroyed by what's known as an act of God, a review isn’t required, according to Wheeler. So house-hunters can buy what’s left of the home and fix it up without dealing with some of the red tape typically required during rebuilds.

“There’s been a lot of interest so far because demand is so high and inventory, especially at this price, is so low,” Wheeler told the Times.

In a recent real estate transaction that raised eyebrows, California's most expensive home was sold for a staggering $210 million. The opulent estate, located in Malibu, was once owned by James Jannard, the founder of the eyewear maker Oakley.

What are your thoughts on this “half house” being up for sale?

