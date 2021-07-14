Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch

Doggos always tend to emit a happy energy every time they get a chance to play outdoors. This Reddit video of a doggo is no different. The clip shows the pooch having a gala time sliding over a snowy slope. People are already fans of this cutie and it may steal your heart too.

The video starts with the doggo lazily sliding down the slope only to get up prance around and slide some more. His infectious happiness and energy captures in the video is bound to make you feel good after a tiring day.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some seven hours ago, the clip has garnered 13,900 upvotes and several reactions. People were delighted to see the happy doggo and showered the comments section with heart emojis. Many

“It's the big derpy smile on his face for me,” wrote a Reddit user. “BUILD THAT DOGGO A RAMP!” demanded another. “Doggo be like whoopieeee,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON