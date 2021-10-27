Happy duck called Wrinkle goes down a 'water' slide. Watch

With more than 24 thousand followers on Instagram, a duck called Wrinkle is making waves. This adorable feathered friend has recently turned a year old and is a very talented boy.

In a post shared by the Instagram handle @seducktive - a pun that may make a lot of people take a second look - Wrinkle slides down a makeshift water slide. The video shows a happy and confident duck sliding down a red slide that looks like it has been designed for children.

In the background, we can see Wrinkle's human giving him a gentle push, as this white ball of joy slides down. This is followed by a round of applause from onlookers.

Not just this, he even walks off the slide onto the ground once he understands that he will not be able to slide any further. One smart duck, that!

The caption reads: "Every slide is a water slide if you put water on it!" where Wrinkle clarifies that he is "not tall enough for the big boy slide yet".

Take a look at the incredible look of joy in Wrinkle's eyes below:

Many Instagram users have commented with heart-eye emojis all over the comments sections. One said: "Whoeee tinky cute" while most others have tagged their loved ones and gushed about how exceptionally cute this duck is!

Quack quack. Would you like to follow Wrinkle on his charming adventures?

