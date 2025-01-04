‘Har founder ko influencer banne ka kida aa gaya’: Vineeta Singh’s quick-witted reply to Gaurav Taneja’s remark

Shark Tank India is set to return for its fourth season on Monday, with an extended promo video giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming drama and excitement. The new season will introduce a few fresh faces to the panel of investors, including the latest ‘shark’ Kunal Bahl, who already seems to be at odds with returning investor Aman Gupta. This season will feature entrepreneurs of various ages and backgrounds, eager to pitch their companies with energy, enthusiasm, and optimism. The four-minute promotional video showcases a series of brief, yet compelling glimpses of several diverse pitches, leaving the ‘sharks’ visibly impressed by the entrepreneurs’ passion and innovative ideas. A humorous conversation unfolded between Vineeta Singh and Gaurav Taneja.(Instagram )

One notable highlight from the promo is the appearance of popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, who will pitch his whey protein brand. Taneja’s partner shared an impressive success story, revealing that they had made sales worth ₹1 crore in just one hour, despite their website being password protected. Aman Gupta was quick to praise the duo, stating, “That is a dream for a lot of businesses,” while Vineeta Singh also expressed her amazement, saying, “Oh my God.”

During the pitch , Taneja says, “Shark, Aaj kal har founder ko influencer banne ka kida aa gya hai (these days every founder seems to have the urge to become an influencer).”

Vineeta Singh’s quick-witted reply to Taneja’s remark steals the spotlight, as she says, “Aur influencer ko founder banne ka (And influencers seem to want to become founders).”

Watch the video here:

The new season also promises to showcase the breadth of talent from smaller towns and villages across India. Kunal Bahl, in particular, took note of this shift, commenting, “Startup founders in our country have a certain impression, and you people are shattering it.” The promo video also hints at some entrepreneurs who have come to the show with bold valuation proposals, leaving the ‘sharks’ surprised by their audacity. In one such instance, an entrepreneur presented a ₹250 crore valuation, prompting Aman Gupta to exclaim, “Hum pagal hain kya (Are we mad)?” Later, another set of entrepreneurs pitched a ₹300 crore valuation, which only left the investors in greater disbelief.

However, not all pitches were met with scepticism. Some entrepreneurs managed to spark intense bidding wars. Kunal Bahl made a strong offer of ₹4 crore to a team to complete their fundraising round. He later increased the offer to ₹8 crore for another group, leaving Aman Gupta taken aback by his bold approach. The two ‘sharks’ even exchanged words, with Aman remarking, “This is your first time on Shark Tank,” to which Kunal confidently replied, “But this isn’t my first time making deals. I’ve made more deals than you.”

Another intriguing segment of the promo features a pitch for an AI-powered device that can record every conversation the wearer has, as well as compile data about every acquaintance and friend.

