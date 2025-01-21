Harry Potter spotted at Mahakumbh? Viral video leaves the internet confused. Watch

A video shared on Instagram has taken the internet by storm, showing a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to the beloved fictional character Harry Potter. The video, shot at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has left viewers scratching their heads and flocking to the comments section in confusion. The 45-day-long Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. (Instagram/@prayagrajtalktown)

The unidentified man, dressed in jeans and a puffer jacket, was seen casually enjoying Prasad from a disposable plate. However, it was his striking resemblance to Harry Potter that caught everyone’s attention.

Harry Potter, the famous character created by author J.K. Rowling, is known for his round glasses, messy black hair, and a lightning-shaped scar on his forehead. He was brought to life on screen by British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the popular movie series based on the books.

The video quickly went viral, with many users flooding the comments section. One person asked in disbelief, “Ye Daniel Radcliffe hai kya?” Others expressed their astonishment with comments like, “Bhai, ye toh Harry Potterd hai,” while some simply reacted with shocked emojis.

Over 8.79 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the Sangam in the last 10 days, from January 11 to January 20. Although the 45-day-long Mahakumbh-2025 officially began on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan, devotees started arriving in Sangam city for the ritual as early as January 11.

On Monday alone, over 53.33 lakh devotees took a dip in the sacred waters of Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh government expects more than 45 crore people to attend the grand religious event this year.

The current turnout strongly supports this projection, as the event will conclude on February 26.

