Mahakumbh 2025: More take dip at Sangam, total count rises to 8.79 cr

More than 8.79 crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip at the Sangam here in the past just 10 days from January 11 to January 20. Every day, lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad are arriving in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Sangam. (HT photo)

Although the ongoing 45-day Mahakumbh-2025 formally started on January 13 with Paush Purnima Snan, devotees had started coming to the Sangam city for the holy dip since January 11.

On Monday alone, more than 53.33 lakh devotees took the dip in the sacred Sangam waters. The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates that over 45 crore people will attend the mega religious event this time.

The figure of bathers so far strongly indicates this projection as the fair will conclude on February 26. Despite biting cold in Prayagraj, fervour of pilgrims remains undeterred.

“Currently, we have over 10 lakh Kalpvasis camping in the mela area. They are bathing at ghats daily. Besides, a total of 43.33 pilgrims also visited the mela area and took the dip taking the count to 53.33 lakh till 6pm on Monday,” said ADM (mela) Vivek Chaturvedi.

Every day, lakhs of devotees from across the country and even abroad are arriving in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

On January 11, before the start of Mahakumbh, around 45 lakh people had bathed at Sangam, while January 12 saw a record 65 lakh pilgrims taking the dip. In just the two days leading up to Mahakumbh, over 1 crore people took part in the holy ritual.

On the first bathing festival that marked the formal start of Mahakumbh-2025 on occasion of Paush Purnima on January 13, a record 1.7 crore pilgrims bathed, and on January 14, during the first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, 3.5 crore people took the holy dip.

On January 15, 40 lakh pilgrims performed the bathing ritual and by 8 pm on January 16, 30 lakh more had bathed, pushing the count close to 7 crore.

On January 17, another 29.10 lakh took the dip by 6pm and on January 18, a total of over 42 lakhs bathed in the Sangam by 8pm taking the total count of pilgrims who took the dip to 7.72 crore. On January 19, another 54.09 lakh pilgrims took the dip taking the figure to 8.26 crore.