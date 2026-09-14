Mumbai, Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoed through the streets of Mumbai on Monday as Ganesha idols of all sizes made their way to homes and neighbourhood pandals across the metropolis, setting the stage for a grand 11-day festival. Faith and fervour: Mumbai decks up in devotion as 11-day Ganesh festival begins

From the bustling, narrow alleys of Lalbaug to elaborate neighbourhood pandals adorned with breathtaking artwork, the annual homecoming of the beloved deity transforms the city, binding it together in faith and celebration.

The festivities will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi , when the cherished idols are carried in grand processions to the city's beaches for their final ritual immersions.

While major mandals had already brought in their large idols over the past few weeks, smaller groups and households spent Sunday night escorting theirs home with devotional chants, street music, and 'gulal'.

The official celebrations began with 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremonies, as families and neighbourhood groups performed elaborate pujas, aartis, and the rhythmic chanting of mantras.

In key hubs of Lalbaug, Parel, Girgaon, Andheri, Chembur, and Fort, entire neighbourhoods have been bathed in colourful light displays. Bustling markets of Dadar, Crawford Market, and Lohar Chawl saw an outpouring of eager shoppers gathering last-minute festival essentials - from traditional 'makhar' decorations and fresh garlands to festive sweets and ceremonial items.

Lalbaug remains the heart of the festival, drawing huge crowds to iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpokli, Ganesh Gully, and Tejukaya.

In Matunga, the GSB Seva Mandal has once again adorned its idol with exquisite gold ornaments - securing a multi-crore insurance policy to safeguard its lavish offerings - while drawing long queues for its meticulous daily rituals.

Other favourites include the Tilak Nagar-based Sahyadri Mandal, Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in south Mumbai, Andheri-based Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samitee, and the Khetwadi Ganpati mandals in Girgaon.

The city has already witnessed three idol collapse incidents in Bhuleshwar, Kurla, and Malad over the last few days. While no injuries were reported in the mishaps in Kurla or Malad, where a 17-foot idol toppled on Kachpada Road on Sunday when a crane lost its balance, the Bhuleshwar incident tragically claimed two lives.

Meanwhile, more than 16,800 police personnel, including senior officers and quick response units, have been deployed across the city to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations.

Special arrangements have also been planned for idol immersion days, with additional security personnel being assigned to manage crowds and traffic. The police have urged citizens to exercise restraint at crowded places and cooperate with security personnel on duty.

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