Harsh Goenka applauds Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Champions' Budget 2025: 'India does a shahi snan'

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Group, has praised the Union Budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. Known for his active presence on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka took to the platform to share his thoughts on the budget, calling it a “Champions Budget” that will drive structural reforms and address the consumption woes of the country. Harsh Goenka lauded Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025, describing it as a "Champions Budget."

‘A Champions Budget’

In his post, Goenka commended FM Sitharaman, drawing a comparison with the Indian cricket team’s “men in blue.” He said, “Just like the men in blue, FM Sitharaman has announced a Champions budget that Deep(ly) Seeks to institute structural reforms, Trump's consumption woes, putting money in the hands of the middle class.”

Structural reforms and transformation

Goenka further elaborated on his perspective, relating the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to the nation’s transformation. He remarked, "India does a 'shahi snan', cleansing itself from structural issues and transforming towards a truly Viksit Bharat. #Budget2025.” The reference to the holy ritual symbolises the budget’s role in cleansing outdated economic policies and pushing the nation towards a more developed future.

PM Modi calls it a milestone

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his approval of the Union Budget. He hailed it as a significant milestone in India’s development journey, highlighting its focus on fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. The PM emphasised that the budget will empower the common citizen and stimulate growth, making India a more prosperous nation.

“This budget will increase savings, investment, consumption and growth rapidly. I congratulate FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for this Janta Janardan, People's budget,” Modi said in a video statement.

Key highlights of the budget

Notable measures in the Union Budget include an increase in the income tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh, which is expected to benefit middle-class families. Additionally, the focus on infrastructure development, including boosting shipbuilding and tourism, is aimed at generating employment and fostering economic growth.

PM Modi also highlighted the government's historic push to encourage the private sector in nuclear energy, calling it a crucial step for the nation's future. He expressed confidence that these reforms would significantly contribute to India's goal of becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (developed nation).