Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka’s recent share about a machine that makes people wear masks has grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip was originally shared on Twitter by Dr. Shakti S Chauhan, who has also been tagged in the share by Goenka. Though the machine seems fictional, we bet you would find it pretty much useful during such tough timesjust like others.

The recording starts with two people walking through a crossing. One of them can be seen wearing a mask while the other one is bare-faced. As the two men walk ahead, they cross a machine that sprays some water on the person not wearing a mask. “Would suggest these be installed on every crossing,” reads the caption by Goenka.

Take a look at the clip:

Would suggest these be installed on every crossing…@shaktichauhan pic.twitter.com/9BGFMd7ObT — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 21, 2021

Shared on June 21, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views and several reactions. While many liked the idea of the machine and requested for installation of some in crowded public places, others found the machine’s way of working hilarious. Some, however, pointed out that it is impossible to maintain such a machine in the country.

“This is the exact treatment unmasked people need,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahaha. Terrific,” commented another. Several others simply shared laughing out loud emojis under the clip.

What are your thoughts on this share?