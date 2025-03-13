Harsh Goenka shares Mukesh Ambani’s formula for success: ‘Make one idea your life'

Billionaire Harsh Goenka recently shared an insightful video featuring Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in which the business magnate discusses his philosophy on achieving success. In the clip, Mukesh Ambani quotes Swami Vivekananda, sharing a thought that has inspired him throughout his life. Harsh Goenka garners attention on X by sharing success tips by Mukesh Ambani.(X/@hvgoenka)

Expanding on Swami Vivekananda's thought, Mukesh Ambani talked about focussing on one idea at a time with full concentration and dedication. "Talking about the winner's mindset, let me share with you a thought that has inspired me all my life. It is Swami Vivekananda's thought. Swamiji says: Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life. Dream of it. Think of it. Live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscle, nerves (and) every part of your body be full of that idea .. and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success," he is heard saying in the video.

Take a look at the post here:

The post gained attention from many users on X."That one idea becomes the mother of many such ideas that are worth living, sharing and inspiring others," said one of them.

Another user asks Goenka what his formula for success is. “The nation wants to know what’s Harsh Goenka ji’s formula for success," he said, to which Goenka quipped, "Pehle success mile! (Need to be successful first!)"

The billionaire also shared his tips to be rich in another post on X. The six tips shared by Harsh Goenka to get rich include acquiring assets that generate income, spending less than you earn, focus on building wealth and not just income, increasing your financial IQ, Seeking opportunities that create value and working to learn, not just for money.

