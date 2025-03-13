Menu Explore
Harsh Goenka shares Mukesh Ambani’s formula for success: ‘Make one idea your life'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Mar 13, 2025 06:12 PM IST

Harsh Goenka posted a video of Mukesh Ambani discussing success through focused dedication to one idea, inspired by Swami Vivekananda.

Billionaire Harsh Goenka recently shared an insightful video featuring Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in which the business magnate discusses his philosophy on achieving success. In the clip, Mukesh Ambani quotes Swami Vivekananda, sharing a thought that has inspired him throughout his life.

Harsh Goenka garners attention on X by sharing success tips by Mukesh Ambani.(X/@hvgoenka)
Expanding on Swami Vivekananda's thought, Mukesh Ambani talked about focussing on one idea at a time with full concentration and dedication. "Talking about the winner's mindset, let me share with you a thought that has inspired me all my life. It is Swami Vivekananda's thought. Swamiji says: Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life. Dream of it. Think of it. Live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscle, nerves (and) every part of your body be full of that idea .. and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success," he is heard saying in the video.

(Also read: ‘100 marks for creativity’: Harsh Goenka praises college student for paragliding to exam centre)

Take a look at the post here:

The post gained attention from many users on X."That one idea becomes the mother of many such ideas that are worth living, sharing and inspiring others," said one of them.

Another user asks Goenka what his formula for success is. “The nation wants to know what’s Harsh Goenka ji’s formula for success," he said, to which Goenka quipped, "Pehle success mile! (Need to be successful first!)"

The billionaire also shared his tips to be rich in another post on X. The six tips shared by Harsh Goenka to get rich include acquiring assets that generate income, spending less than you earn, focus on building wealth and not just income, increasing your financial IQ, Seeking opportunities that create value and working to learn, not just for money.

(Also read: 'Bengaluru was once a serene haven, then...': Harsh Goenka's post sparks debate)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
