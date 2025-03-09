'Bengaluru was once a serene haven, then a few IITians...': Harsh Goenka's post sparks debate

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has stirred a conversation about Bengaluru’s changing landscape with a recent post on X (formerly Twitter). RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka.(AFP, File Photo)

Sharing a photo of Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, Goenka reflected on the city’s transformation from a tranquil haven to a traffic-congested metropolis.

“Once upon a time, Bengaluru was a serene haven—morning walks in Cubbon Park, leisurely drives in Premier Padmini, and lazy afternoons spent in quaint bookstores. Then, a few bright IITians got some seed money from their better halves, and now… we spend more time stuck on Outer Ring Road than enjoying the ‘Garden City’ breeze. Progress, they call it!” he wrote.

X users had mixed reactions to Harsh Goenka’s post, with some echoing his concerns about Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure, while others defended the city’s growth and the role of its tech pioneers.

One user noted that while Bengaluru had immense potential, the past two decades saw rapid expansion, often at the cost of proper infrastructure. “Even today, the roads and infrastructure in the old parts of the city—the true ‘Garden City’—are better than the so-called developed areas. While NR Narayana Murthy can be criticized for throttling innovation in tech, he can't be blamed for the pathetic state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure,” they wrote.

Another user pointed fingers at politicians and builders, stating, “The real culprits are the politicians and the builder lobby. They encroached lakes, failed to build proper roads, and neglected sustainable urban planning.”

Some users responded with sarcasm, quipping that Bengaluru had gone from serene parks to a “park and ride” city, where vehicles spend more time stationary than moving. “Bengaluru’s transformation is a case study in urban evolution. Thank you, IITians and Infosys!” one person commented.

However, others defended the city’s development, arguing that growth comes with inevitable challenges. “Dear, please grow up. Development comes at a certain cost. Overcrowding is collateral damage. The very people you criticize have created job opportunities for many, including myself,” one user responded.

A few dismissed Goenka’s post as misplaced criticism, calling it “frustration and jealousy” towards self-made entrepreneurs. “What’s the link between Bengaluru’s congestion and IITians? This is just another rant from someone born with a silver spoon,” wrote another.

