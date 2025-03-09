Bengaluru private bank employee dies by suicide, family alleges harassment: Report

A senior employee of a leading private bank allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru, with his family blaming workplace harassment and extreme job pressure for his death. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations.

According to a India Today report, the deceased, Vivek Samdarshi, was the Regional Head of Sales at the bank and had been with the company for over five years.

Vivek’s elder brother Vikash has filed a complaint at Thalaghattapura Police Station, holding Raghu Kumar (Regional Head, Home Loan Department) and John Joseph (Zonal Head, Home Loan Department) responsible for abetting the suicide, the report added.

As per the complaint, Vivek had shared with his family that he was constantly humiliated and subjected to excessive pressure by his seniors. His brother alleged that Raghu Kumar had once told Vivek, “If you can’t perform, you should die,” while John Joseph allegedly backed this behavior instead of addressing his concerns.

The incident came to light in the early hours of March 7, 2025, when Vikash received a distressing call at 3 am, informing him that his brother was in critical condition. Despite medical intervention, Vivek was pronounced dead at 11.30 pm at DHEE Hospital.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

