Harsha Bhogle on Virat Kohli’s emotional farewell from T20Is: ‘A bit taken aback’

Moments after India lifted the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval on June 29 by beating South Africa by 7 runs, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals. Reacting to Kohli’s announcement, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said that he was “taken aback” to see an “emotional” Kohli, who later announced his retirement from T20 internationals. Virat Kohli poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Barbados. (BCCI-X)

“I must admit I was a bit taken aback first to see Virat Kohli so emotional and then to announce that he has played his last T20I,” wrote Harsha Bhogle on X.

He added, “This generation should consider itself lucky to have seen him in his prime. And when it counted, he showed why he is the big match player India is blessed to have.”

Take a look at Harsha Bhogle’s post on X below:

The post, since being shared on X, has accumulated over 5.7 million views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how X reacted to this post here:

“It will sink in with time. The modern era legend retired with emotions and a trophy. Feel like Sachin in 2011,” expressed X user Rajat Agarwala.

Another joined, “Thank you, Virat Kohli, for everything.”

“Virat came like a lion, gone like a tiger,” said yet another X user, Abhay Singh.

Another individual, Shubham Augusti, commented, “His announcement of retirement from T20s after today’s World Cup victory is truly an end of an era.”

“The greatest ever to play white ball cricket. We hope he continues to play the brand of cricket that he has played over a decade in other formats as well,” said a fifth.

Virat Kohli announced retirement from T20 internationals

Virat Kohli announced his retirement in a post-match presentation. He said, “This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you cannot get a run and this happens, God is great.”

“Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup. Not something that I was not going to announce even if we had lost,” he added.

The batting great further said, “Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It is been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he has played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it.”