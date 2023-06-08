‘He saved your money’: Dog’s ‘DIY door hack’ impresses people

A video of a smart dog shared on Reddit has left people smiling. The video shows how the adorable doggo created a ‘door’ for itself. There is a possibility that the video will make you chuckle too. The image shows the dog whose ‘DIY door hack’ went viral. (Reddit/@honysty)

The video opens to show a dog standing on a porch. Soon, the pooch starts walking towards the house and stands in front of a closed door fitted with screens. Without stopping, the doggo goes in front of a particular section of the door and enters the house from a torn part of the screen. The caption reading, “Our dog is a DIY expert, apparently’ suggests that the dog is the one who tore off the screen to create its own ‘pet door’.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 500 upvotes and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the post has also gathered several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Turns out you needed a pet door - problem solved,” joked a Reddit user. “He just saved you money! Now you don't have to get a pet door installed,” joined another. “My dog did this too. It turned out to be useful so we left it,” added a third. “It looks like he's been using this system for a while now,” wrote a fourth