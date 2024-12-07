Kid sobs uncontrollably while desperately trying to save freezing cat with hair dryer

Kids often express compassion and kindness in simple yet profound ways. One video capturing just that is winning hearts on social media. It shows a girl’s desperate attempts to save a cat from dying. Her act has earned her praise, with many saying she would grow into a wonderful adult. A kid used a hair dryer to warm a freezing cat. (Douyin/Screengrab)

The video shows a girl crying uncontrollably while trying to save a freezing cat. She gently yet continuously uses a hair dryer to help warm the cat.

Were all her efforts in vain?

Thankfully, no. The video shows that the girl’s efforts paid off, and the cat slowly regained its strength. A shot even captures the kitty drinking milk while wearing a sweater.

The incident took place in China and was first shared on the country’s social media platform Douyin after being recorded by her 39-year-old dad. Reportedly, it was posted with a caption that read, “After two hours of persistence and effort, the kitten finally came back to life.”

Interestingly, the video also captures some of the comments made on Chinese social media, including a sketch showing the girl’s act of kindness towards the cat.

The video later spread to other social media platforms, including Instagram. “You didn’t ask to cry today, but admin delivered,” reads the caption of a post shared on an Instagram page called Mothership.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

What did social media say?

People couldn’t stop appreciating the kid’s kind gesture. “So sweet and kind of her. I’m glad the kitty is fine now,” praised an Instagram user.

“This made me emotional. She’s an angel, added another. A third commented, “Aww, she is a gem.” A fourth wrote, “Bless her. I hope she can grow up and help more animals in the future.”

Last year, social media users hailed two boys as heroes after a video of them saving a dog went viral. The footage captured how the boys fearlessly waded through drain water to rescue a frightened dog huddled on a narrow ledge.

What are your thoughts on this video of a kid saving a freezing cat?