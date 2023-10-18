‘Heavenly combination’: Harsh Goenka on Kolkata’s pani puri-themed Durga Puja pandal

A video of a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata has gone viral on social media and left foodies craving a popular street food. You may ask, why? Well, the pandal has been meticulously crafted with pani puris. What’s more, the Maa Durga idol is seated within a colossal puri right at the heart of the pandal. This pani puri-themed pandal in Kolkata has wowed many on the Internet, including industrialist Harsh Goenka. (X/@hvgoenka)

“Kolkata’s Durga Puja pandals: where phuchka (panipuri) meets divine architecture, a truly heavenly combination!” wrote industrialist Harsh Goenka while sharing the video on X.

The video shows a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The pandal is decorated with chaat leaves, pani puri, a rolling pin and a board, bringing an immersive culinary experience to life. Many are engrossed in the scene, snapping photos and filming videos to preserve the moment. Towards the end, one can see Maa Durga sitting in the centre of the pandal inside the puri.

The video was shared on October 16. It has since accumulated over 81,200 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also garnered a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this Durga Puja pandal:

“It’s that time of the year! The sound of dhaak, the fragrance of aaroti, the bhog khichuri, phuckas. #DurgaPuja in Kolkata is a real cultural treasure trove. You have to be there to soak in to this immersive experience the Bengali way,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Simply amazing.”

“Truly a great blend of art and divinity,” remarked a third.

A fourth commented, “In this, Kolkata is unbeatable in the world. The idea, creativity and finishing of pandals, every year a new concept is unmatched. This I literally miss and missing for decades.”

“Best part, on the last day, meet and greet and eat. No waste, no pollution,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “The only thing I feel like saying is ‘wow’.”

