High-altitude fitness class at Nepal's Mera Peak breaks world record. See photos

A group of climbers on Mera Peak in Nepal were guided by the owner of a British gym to break a Guinness World Record by participating in a 30-minute fitness session at a height of 19,803 feet. Tim Megginson of Body Shape Fitness in Ely attempted to beat the Guinness World Record of 5,714 metres by conducting a 30-minute workout on Mera Peak in Nepal that included push-ups and planks. Megginson aspired to surpass the previous mark of 18,746.72 feet, which was set on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro in 2021 by participants in the World's Highest OCR & Altitude OCR. It was achieved by 34 participants in total. Megginson also claimed via a Facebook post that he attempted to play chess at the height limit after his ascent.

According to a report that has been published on the official website of the Ely Standard, after nine days of climbing, the personal trainer and eight others broke this milestone by taking part in a session at 6,036m in altitude on October 9. Tim is now considering even more complex challenges. He added: “I would love to explore more extreme altitudes to see how far my ability can take me.”

