Home / Trending / High-altitude fitness class at Nepal's Mera Peak breaks world record. See photos

High-altitude fitness class at Nepal's Mera Peak breaks world record. See photos

trending
Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:45 PM IST

A high-altitude fitness class was conducted in the Mera Peak in Nepal and it ended up making a Guinness World Record.

Some of the participants of the fitness class on the Mera Peak that bagged the world record. (Facebook/@tim.megginson)
Some of the participants of the fitness class on the Mera Peak that bagged the world record. (Facebook/@tim.megginson)
BySohini Sengupta

A group of climbers on Mera Peak in Nepal were guided by the owner of a British gym to break a Guinness World Record by participating in a 30-minute fitness session at a height of 19,803 feet. Tim Megginson of Body Shape Fitness in Ely attempted to beat the Guinness World Record of 5,714 metres by conducting a 30-minute workout on Mera Peak in Nepal that included push-ups and planks. Megginson aspired to surpass the previous mark of 18,746.72 feet, which was set on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro in 2021 by participants in the World's Highest OCR & Altitude OCR. It was achieved by 34 participants in total. Megginson also claimed via a Facebook post that he attempted to play chess at the height limit after his ascent.

According to a report that has been published on the official website of the Ely Standard, after nine days of climbing, the personal trainer and eight others broke this milestone by taking part in a session at 6,036m in altitude on October 9. Tim is now considering even more complex challenges. He added: “I would love to explore more extreme altitudes to see how far my ability can take me.”

Take a look at the photos that have been posted on Facebook:

Posted on October 12, this share has garnered almost 400 likes on it.

"Wow how awesome, good work everyone, smashed it! What an amazing achievement. Photos I’m sure don't give it justice," a person on Facebook wrote. A second added, "Great work mate, tremendous effort, you must be super proud." A third comment read, "Absolutely awesome achievement- well done."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal gym its viral viral facebook + 3 more
nepal gym its viral viral facebook + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out